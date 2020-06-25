STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Robert Schlismann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Funeral Home in Stanton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the church and funeral home. Masks are required at the church.
He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
———
Melvon Arnold August Vollbrecht was born Aug. 6, 1919, in rural Stanton County to Herman and Retta (Patzel) Vollbrecht. Melvon was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
Melvon attended Stanton County District 55 and District 24. After eighth grade, he helped his father on the farm and later purchased it. He spent the rest of his life as a farmer until he moved into Stanton. He would drive his car out to the farm every day to check on his horses, pastures and the crops. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler and his horses well into his 90s.
He was an ardent conservationist. He was among the first farmers to put in terraces and dams on ravines to stop erosion. He seeded native grass and planted shelterbelts. Native animals and birds soon found food and shelter. One of his proudest moments was when he had all the pastures returned to native grass. He went to work at the Stanton County Soil Conservation during the 1957 drought. He was a perfect fit with Russell Clocker and Sherman Throckmorton.
On Feb. 2, 1942, he married Viola Long. They later divorced.
He married Elsie Daum on April 20, 1964. They were later divorced. Viola and Elsie preceded him in death.
Melvon enjoyed farming, playing third base on the Union Creek team and most of all, dancing. He and Viola were avid dancers and were able to know Lawrence Welk and other famous band leaders. He and Elsie faithfully attended dances all over Northeast Nebraska. Where there was a dance, there was Melvon and Elsie dancing away.
Survivors include Melvon’s six children, Rose Ann and Terry Daniel of Meridian, Idaho, Arnold “Butch” and Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton, Nancy and Richard Hunt of Caldwell, Idaho, JoAnn Buckendahl of Kenesaw, Don and Cindy Vollbrecht of Norfolk and Ron Vollbrecht of Stanton. Also surviving are Melvon’s four step grandchildren, Connie Sue and Leon Schultz, Dennis and LaJean Daum, Chris and Andy Noelle and Cindy Jansen; his grandchildren, Nick, Cory and Teri Daniel, Heidi Hunt, Robin Ellingson, Richard Hunt and Jessica Durham, Todd and Tony Vollbrecht, Joe, Jeff and Mindy Buckendahl and Tara Schmidt, Eric Schroeder and Jordan Schroeder; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Melvon in death were his parents, Herman and Retta (Patzel) Vollbrecht and his 11 siblings, Ervin, Elsie, LaVerna, Edna, Ruth, Raymond, Mirle, Herman August, Loretta, Calvin and Harley; his two wives; and his great-grandchild, Kiefer Daniel.
Music will be provided by organist Joyce Heller with the congregation singing “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Pallbearers will be Don Vollbrecht, Ron Vollbrecht, Todd Vollbrecht, Tony Vollbrecht, Corey Daniel and Jordan Vollbrecht. Honorary pallbearers will be Lowell Schroeder, Eric Schroeder, Tim Reichmuth, Dan Patzel, Dan Brandl and Robert Brandl.
Live webcasting of the funeral will be hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church. The link can be found at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.