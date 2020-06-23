STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
MANLEY — Memorial services for Dale Bagwell, 82, Syracuse, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, in Manley.
TILDEN — Services for Helen C. Fowlkes, 95, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Tilden.
WAUSA — Private graveside services for Doris E. Poellot, 92, Bloomfield, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
WAKEFIELD — Public graveside services for Donella Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Wakefield Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Norma J. Strong, 76, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Dustin Roberts, 45, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Atkinson Community Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020.
ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.