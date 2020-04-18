WISNER — Services for Melvina Dinklage, 99, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Due to the current Directed Health Measures concerning COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.
She died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
1921-2020
Live streaming of the service can be found on the Minnick Funeral Service Facebook page. Beginning Monday, April 20, relatives and friends can sign Mel’s virtual guest registry.
Melvina Anna (Barta) Dinklage was born on March 21, 1921, at the family farm north of Howells, in Stanton County to Frank and Anna (Konsel) Barta. She was the oldest of five children. Mel was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. She attended parochial school and graduated from Howells High School in 1939. Mel attended Wayne State College, after which she taught rural elementary school for three years and worked for an attorney’s office during the summer.
On Jan. 25, 1944, she was united in marriage to John Dinklage at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. They lived on a farm in Wayne County for two years before moving to the Dinklage family farm, where their three children were born. In 1975, they moved into Wisner. Mel moved to the Meadows in Norfolk in 2011 where she enjoyed participating in all their varied activities.
Mel was an avid lover of music and dancing, especially with her favorite dance partner, John. She had a strong faith, which she embodied through serving on St. Joseph’s church guild and teaching CCD classes. Mel delivered meals on wheels in Wisner for 30 years, and belonged to a neighborhood Extension Club for more than 50 years. She enjoyed many hobbies; hat making, flower arranging and china painting were her favorites.
She thoroughly enjoyed being a grandmother and traveled to see family in Kansas City and Florida countless times. Christmas was her favorite holiday as she loved to decorate and bake, constantly trying new recipes. Mel loved her cats, Dottie, Rhoda and Clyde, along with spending time with her large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her brother, Frank “Bud” Barta Jr. and wife Rita, sons Ken and Julie Dinklage of Winter Park, Fla., Jim and Pat Dinklage of Orchard, daughter, Mary and Jim Grossman of Shawnee, Kan.; grandchild Chris Dinklage of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren Riley and Evan; grandchild Brian Dinklage, wife Marie of Winter Park, Fla., great-grandchildren Taylor and Sloane; grandchild Aaron Dinklage, wife Stacey of Ainsworth; great-grandchild Allie; grandchild Anna Grossman of Kansas City, Mo., great-grandchild Adam; and grandchild Sarah Grossman of Sunrise Beach, Mo., great-grandkids Oakley Ann and Birdie Bee
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John on Feb. 3, 2010; and Mel’s siblings and their spouses, Audrey Rose, Gladys Karel and Richard Barta.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Mel’s name to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska. Donations may be made online at animalshelternn.org or mailed to 1000 East Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.