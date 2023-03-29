ALOYS — Services for Melvin J. Tomka, 85, West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys. The Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer will officiate. Military honors will follow the Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a public 7 p.m. vigil the church and will continue an hour prior to services at the church.
Melvin Tomka died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is in charge of the arrangements.