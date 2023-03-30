 Skip to main content
Melvin Tomka

Melvin Tomka

ALOYS — Services for Melvin J. Tomka, 85, West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys. The Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer will officiate. Military honors will follow the Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a public 7 p.m. vigil the church and will continue an hour prior to services at the church.

Melvin Tomka died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Wisner Care Center.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is in charge of the arrangements.

1938-2023

Melvin Jay Tomka was born Jan. 5, 1938, near Clarkson to Lambert and Ruth (Miller) Tomka. He attended rural school in Harlan, Iowa, and Logan, Iowa, as well as Stanton County rural School District 27 and Howells High School.

Mel worked for his father on the farm and helped other farmers. Mel enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 27, 1956, and was honorably discharged from active duty on Oct. 25, 1957, and served in Naval Reserves until 1962. He farmed with his father until 1963.

Mel began driving truck, hauling for Aloys Transfer until 1973. Mel and his father started Tomka Transfer in 1973, and he operated it until 2006. In his retirement, he helped with planting in the spring and harvesting in the fall.

On Nov. 19, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marylin Ernesti at St. Aloysius Catholic Church-Aloys.

Mel was a member at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and assisted with everything at church and cemetery, was a member of Dodge VFW Post 8597 and Beemer American Legion Riders Post 159. He loved sharing stories at several establishments around the area, feeding his cats and mowing.

Survivors include his spouse, Marylin Tomka of Beemer; two daughters, Beth Tomka of Beemer and Donna and Jeff Greve of Wisner and her family, Peter and Rachel Bonenberger, Nessa and Kit Martens (family Lane and Alex), Kesha Greve and fiancé John Lange, Jon and Kenzie Greve (children Cru and Ty) and Kyra and Cord Schueth (son Colt); and a sister, Linda and Ken Beran of Kingsland, Texas. Several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews also survive him.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Ruth Tomka; sister Thelma and Don Conrad; brother Cal Tomka; and a nephew, Jimmy Conrad.

A luncheon will be held at the Beemer American Legion Hall.

