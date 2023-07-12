 Skip to main content
Melvin Roth

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Private services will be at a later date.

Melvin Roth died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner.

1938-2023

Melvin Kenneth Roth, son of Jake Roth and Magdalena (Gall) Roth, was born May 28, 1938, at Scottsbluff. He graduated from Butte High School in 1956. Melvin served in the National Guard after graduation.

Melvin worked on the railroad, at Hormel Meats, operated Roth Marine and Props, and worked for Williams Well Drilling. His interests were hunting, camping, working on cars, boating and dining out. He was a member of First Uited Methodist Church in Fremont.

Melvin married Margaret Bendig, and to this union, five children were born.

In 1973, Melvin married Mercedes (Moser) Hartman.

Melvin is survived by his children, Monica Roth of Norfolk, Marlyn (Liz) Roth of Blair, Michelle (Mark) Swiatek of Albion, Marci Roth (Randy Repenning) of Wausa, and Marlo Roth of Walton; two stepdaughters; grandchildren Tonya (Brian) Roberts, Layne Roth, Heidi Roth, Elliot Roth, Clayten Roth, Korey Swiatek, Chelsie Swiatek, Kyle Roth and Kalen Roth; seven great-grandchildren; brother Jerry (Evelyn) Roth of Colorado; and sister Joyce Mintken of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Mercedes Roth; brothers Roger (Benneta) Roth and Marvin Roth; and brother-in-law Gary Mintken.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

