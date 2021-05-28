SPENCER — Services for Melvin Reiser, 68, Butte, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Revs. Richard Reiser and Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with an 8 p.m. wake.
He died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.