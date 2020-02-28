VERIDGRE — Services for Melvin Miller, 84, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CHAMBERS — Services for Billy M. David, 64, Bassett will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the United Methodist Church in Chambers. Burial will follow in the Chambers Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Ann E. Borer, 95, formerly of Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Brugger, 82, Council Bluffs, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WISNER — Memorial services for Niels C. Sorensen, 103, Pilger, will be at a later under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Maurer, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery south of Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Helen E. Frank, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PILGER — Services for Norman Peterson, 87, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Marguerite J. Tjessem, 94, Burwell, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
