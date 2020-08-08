You have permission to edit this article.
Melvin Meierhenry

LINCOLN —  Services for Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry 89, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate the graveside services. A reception will follow at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service on Tuesday a the church.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln and Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk are in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2020

Survivors are his spouse, Patricia; daughters Sue (Monte) Bainter, Jon (Katie) Meierhenry, Kay (Allan) Wasserman, Ann (Max) Kant; nine grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Beattie; a brother-in-law, Elmer Schmidt; and a sister-in-law, Linda (Jim) Staehr.

He was preceded in death by parents, August and Lydia (Kleinbach) Meierhenry; sister Darlene Schmidt; and brother-in-law Jim Staehr.

Because of the pandemic, loved ones shouldn’t feel obligated to attend services.

Memorials are directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., Lincoln, NE 68507; Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701; and Rotary International Foundation in their quest to stamp out polio throughout the world, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL, 60693 or Rotary.org/donate.

A reception will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel following the graveside services.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com.

Melvin Meierhenry

