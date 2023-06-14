CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Melvin A. “Mike” Lund, 85, of Hutchinson, Minn., will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the American Legion Post 267 in Clearwater.
Melvin Lund died Nov. 1, 2019, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson.
1934-2019
There will be a catered meal provided. There will also be a time of honoring Melvin’s spouse, Elaine, who passed away March 17, 2023.
Melvin Alfred Lund was born July 6, 1934, in Plainview to Alfred and Marie (Schmidt) Lund. He attended Clearwater Public school through the eighth grade. He grew up in rural Clearwater with six siblings.
Melvin “Mike” met Elaine while skating at the roller rink in Neligh. He married Elaine E. Coover on Aug. 28, 1953, in Neligh.
Melvin was a member of the Clearwater Church of Christ. Melvin and Elaine raised five children. Together, they farmed for 34 years near Clearwater, raising crops, beef cattle and dairy cattle. After leaving the farm, they lived in Neligh for 19 years and then moved to Parkston, S.D., in 2006. They moved to Hutchinson, Minn., in 2017 to be closer to family.
Melvin was able to fix just about anything, whether it was welding or carpentry. He was a perfectionist. Once, after he paid someone to build a new entrance to the milkroom, he tore it down and rebuilt it. He built two homes from the ground up with help from a good friend. He was something of an inventor. He made a device to inject molasses into the cow feed while the grain was still in the grinder/mixer. He developed a water system for the stall barn to prevent the water from freezing. When it became to painful for Melvin to start his chainsaw, he invented a kick starter to pull the cord.
He enjoyed farming, especially the stock cattle. He loved a good watermelon after an afternoon of haying, and always, a piece of pie. Mike enjoyed teasing his spouse. After 66 years of marriage, Elaine still did not recognize the twinkle in his eye that indicated his joking.
Melvin was preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Marie; his grandson, Phillip; granddaughter Tracy; and siblings Leroy, Roland, Betty and Bernice.
He was survived by his spouse, Elaine; siblings Arlene and John; and children Randall (Cindy) Lund of O’Neill, Patricia (Doug Simons) Tuttle of Atkinson, Ronald (Jayne) Lund of Lewistown, Mont., Richard (Laura) Lund of Grove City, Minn., and Michelle (Richard) Nekuda of Filley; along with 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.