NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel.
Melvin Kohlhof died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
1933-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Melvin, the son of William and Alice (Siedschlag) Kohlhof, was born on Oct. 19, 1933, and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1950.
He married Gwendolyn Hubbard on Sept. 22, 1953, in Stanton.
Melvin farmed for over 40 years and took great pride in his work. While continuing to farm, he worked at Mid Am Dairy until his retirement.
Melvin was also a member of the National Guard for many years.
His passions were fishing, hunting and camping.
Melvin’s favorite part about camping was sitting in his chair, enjoying the weather, surrounded by his family. He was happiest when he was with his family, always smiling from ear to ear, watching his grandkids, then later his great-grandkids running around.
Melvin taught his family important life lessons on how to be a hard worker, how to be kind to everyone you meet, and how to enjoy life’s little moments. He was a soft-spoken man, but his love showed through his actions and there wasn’t a stranger he met who didn’t turn into a friend.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan (Jerry) Terveer of Norfolk; a son, Jerry Kohlhof of Stanton; a brother, Willard (Jerrine) Kohlhof of Battle Creek; his grandchildren, Chris (Teresa) Brandl of Humble, Texas, Sunny (Theron) Schaecher of Norfolk and Lindsie (Adam Pinkston) Terveer of Norfolk; and his great-grandchildren, Drew Brandl, Mya Brandl, Raelynn Terveer, Skylar Havranek and Zander Schaecher.
Melvin was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael, his parents, and his spouse, Gwendolyn in 2003.
Pallbearers will be Adam Beck, Dennis Kohlhof, Bill Kohlhof, Kevin Heppner, Waylon Heppner, Tom Hintz and Leonard Boryca.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.