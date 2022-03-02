 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melvin Kohlhof

Melvin Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel.

Melvin Kohlhof died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.

1933-2022

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Melvin, the son of William and Alice (Siedschlag) Kohlhof, was born on Oct. 19, 1933, and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1950.

He married Gwendolyn Hubbard on Sept. 22, 1953, in Stanton.

Melvin farmed for over 40 years and took great pride in his work. While continuing to farm, he worked at Mid Am Dairy until his retirement.

Melvin was also a member of the National Guard for many years.

His passions were fishing, hunting and camping.

Melvin’s favorite part about camping was sitting in his chair, enjoying the weather, surrounded by his family. He was happiest when he was with his family, always smiling from ear to ear, watching his grandkids, then later his great-grandkids running around.

Melvin taught his family important life lessons on how to be a hard worker, how to be kind to everyone you meet, and how to enjoy life’s little moments. He was a soft-spoken man, but his love showed through his actions and there wasn’t a stranger he met who didn’t turn into a friend.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan (Jerry) Terveer of Norfolk; a son, Jerry Kohlhof of Stanton; a brother, Willard (Jerrine) Kohlhof of Battle Creek; his grandchildren, Chris (Teresa) Brandl of Humble, Texas, Sunny (Theron) Schaecher of Norfolk and Lindsie (Adam Pinkston) Terveer of Norfolk; and his great-grandchildren, Drew Brandl, Mya Brandl, Raelynn Terveer, Skylar Havranek and Zander Schaecher.

Melvin was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael, his parents, and his spouse, Gwendolyn in 2003.

Pallbearers will be Adam Beck, Dennis Kohlhof, Bill Kohlhof, Kevin Heppner, Waylon Heppner, Tom Hintz and Leonard Boryca.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Fay Brown

Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

DeAnna Smith

DeAnna Smith

Services for DeAnna M. Smith, 83, were Thursday, Jan. 13, at Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan, Colo. The Rev. David Schlieter officiated. Burial will be at the Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dean Mackeprang died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Euveda Fay Brown

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Eric Witte

Eric Witte

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Larry Starman

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Yolanda Manzer

Yolanda Manzer

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Arlean Pfanstiel

Arlean Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.

Mark Yover

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara