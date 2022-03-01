Melvin Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Melvin Kahlhof died at his residence on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Melvin Kahlhof died at his residence on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Vet…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery rural Osmond.
WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
CLARKSON — Services for Don “Dondi” Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Larry Starman, 74, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Larry Starman died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.