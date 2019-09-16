Melvin Knaak

LINCOLN — Graveside services for Melvin R. Knaak, 91, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Jessica Kingsborough will officiate.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society.
1928-2019
Born Aug. 25, 1928, in Plainview to Herman F. and Merle M. (Shoemaker) Knaak, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Melvin was a school teacher for 20 years, teaching in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Education Association and American Postal Workers Union.
Family members include his daughter, Melissa (Michael) Bugay; a son, Robert (Kristi) Knaak; his grandchildren, LeAnne and Joshua Bugay, Brody, Brett and Keith Knaak; and a brother, Rolland Knaak. He was preceded in death by his parents and spouse, Haldis.
The cemetery is located at 6800 S. 14th St. in Lincoln. Please meet at gate No. 2. The funeral home is located at 4300 ‘O’ St. in Lincoln.
Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.