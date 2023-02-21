NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Melvin A. Kirkland, 90, Norfolk, will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A private memorial service will follow the visitation with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Wisner Cemetery.
Melvin Kirkland died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1932-2023
Melvin A. Kirkland, son of Edwin and Twilda Kirkland, was born June 20, 1932, at Stanton. He attended country schools in Stanton County. On Sept.19, 1954, Melvin was united in marriage to Elaine Heller at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. They were blessed with two children, Nancy and Kevin.
After their marriage, Melvin and Elaine farmed near West Point, north of Wisner, and then Pilger, where they farmed for 30 years. Melvin began working for his son, Kevin, in Lexington and North Platte. He retired in 2008.
Melvin was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his tractor, and his hobby was farming. He loved working in the fields.
Melvin is survived by his daughter, Nancy Carley and her children, Cher (Derrick) Moore and Jaida Carley (daughter Lyric Sims), Kyla Moore, Kamari Moore; Jenny Carley (Jeremy Kerbel) and Colby (Abby) Carley (daughter Sienna Froehlich) and Sydney Mitchell; and Jamie (Carmill) Meaux and Kaliyah and Jazzy Meaux; son Kevin (Shelley) Kirkland and their daughter, Cierra; and brother, Donald Kirkland.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Elaine; parents Edwin and Twilda; parents-in-law George and Eunice Heller; brothers Marvin, Leland and Willie Kirkland; and son-in-law Dan Baer.