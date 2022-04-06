 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Melvin Houston

SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.

Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday and continue until service times. There will be a 6 p.m. prayer service Thursday at the Community Center with Russell Torrez officiating.

Melvin Houston died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Valdene Brabec

Valdene Brabec

CLARKSON — Services for Valdene M. Brabec, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Catholic cemetery in Clarkson.

Karl Stappert

Karl Stappert

HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Karl Stappert died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.

Woodrow Nelson

Woodrow Nelson

VERDIGRE — Woodrow Nelson, 80, Verdigre, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence.

Gene Ebel

Gene Ebel

NORFOLK — Services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gene Ebel died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Melvin Houston

Melvin Houston

SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.

Larry Yunker

Larry Yunker

SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

Susie Lange

Susie Lange

RANDOLPH — Services for Susie J. Lange, 48, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.

Gertrude Brandstetter

Gertrude Brandstetter

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Marion Peters

Marion Peters

WAKEFIELD — Services for Marion F. Peters, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara