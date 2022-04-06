SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.
Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday and continue until service times. There will be a 6 p.m. prayer service Thursday at the Community Center with Russell Torrez officiating.
Melvin Houston died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.