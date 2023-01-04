WISNER — Services for Melvin “Mel” Braun, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. The Rev. Marshall Hardy will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date in the Wisner Cemetery.
Melvin Braun died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1941-2023
Melvin Gene Braun was born on Feb. 12, 1941, in Wisner to Ed and Alta (Paasch) Braun. He attended Wisner Public Schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy his senior year and later obtained his GED. He served from Jan. 7, 1959, until he was honorably discharged on Jan. 25, 1962. He proudly served on the USS Midway.
On Sept. 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Judy Eyl at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Mel worked for various feedlots, feeding cattle, and was always using his many talents to work on other projects as well.
Mel was a member of Wisner VFW Post 5767. He enjoyed reading, collecting antiques and tinkering with tools. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, loved sharing his stories about his time in the military with anyone and enjoyed Judy’s cooking, saying it was delicious.
Mel was selfless as he always put everyone else first.
Survivors include his spouse, Judy of Norfolk; children and their families, son Gene and Lynette Braun of Gretna and family Kyler, Drake and Drew Braun; daughter Deb and Thad Murren of Norfolk and family McKenzie Murren and Jordan Prather, and Morgan and Wyatt Schmitt; sister Judy and Ray Buhrman of Fremont; and sister-in-law Shirley Braun of Escalon, Calif. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Alta Braun; siblings Betty and Tom Eschliman, Harold (Jug) and Opal Braun, Clifford (Shorty) and Corky Braun, Rosie and Jerry Sims; twins in infancy, Ardel and Arlene Braun, in infancy Mary Braun; twin brother Del Braun and Trudy and Lonnie Nilges.
Mel would want everyone to be comfortable, so casual dress is recommended. A luncheon at the VFW social hall will follow the service.