Melvin Bottger

GRAND ISLAND — A celebration of life for Melvin J. Bottger, 79, Grand Island, will be announced at a later date.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at a Grand Island hospital after fighting heart and lung issues.
We mourn the passing of Melvin J. Bottger of Grand Island.
Born June 14, 1941, in Sioux City, he was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and sister.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Saundra; his daughter’s family, Ginger and Martin Apprich; his son’s family, Troy and Karen Bottger; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Melvin served our country proudly in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years as a grocer and produce manager.
The family asks that instead of flowers, please donate to one of Mel’s favorite causes or one of your choosing: Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/) or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (https://www.osvhub.com/blessed-sacrament-church-91/funds)
Condolences can be sent to phil@livson.com at the Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.