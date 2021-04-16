You have permission to edit this article.
Melvin Bottger

LAUREL — Services for Melvin “Mel” Bottger, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Military rites will be conducted at the Laurel Cemetery.

A celebration of life visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Blessed Sacrament Social Hall in Grand Island.

He died Dec. 23, 2020.

1941-2020

Melvin “Mel” was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Flag Day, June 14, 1941, to William and Irene (Pullen) Bottger. He lived on the family farm near Martinsburg until the time of his mother’s death. He and his dad moved to Laurel in 1950. His father married Hattie Bose, who continued to raise him until he left home after graduation from Laurel High School in 1959.

Mel entered the U.S. Navy, serving four years at Lompoc, Calif., and Atsugi, Japan. In June 1965, he married Saundra Mallatt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Moving to California, they were blessed with two children, Ginger Ann and Troy William.

Melvin continued employment in retail, serving as produce clerk and produce manager in Safeway Stores, Thriftimart, Inc., Lynn & Sons and Hy-Vee. Upon retirement from retail, he worked as an interpreter at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneers in Grand Island.

Mel enjoyed keeping his yard a showcase to his neighbors. His holiday decorations were enjoyed by all. He loved classic cars, owning several during his lifetime. His favorite past-time was attending classic car shows. In addition to cars, he loved country western music and attending polka dances.

Mel served as an E.M.E. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He also served as part of Hospitality.

Mel is survived by his spouse, Saundra; a daughter, Ginger (Martin) Apprich of Papillion; a son, Troy (Karen) Bottger of Westborough, Mass.; grandchildren Matthew (Christa) McStay of Omaha and Alyssa Apprich of Papillion; brothers-in-law L.J. Mallatt of Laurel and William Mallatt of South Sioux City; and sisters-in-law Shirley Kraemer of Laurel and Vernita Bottger of Tekamah.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William, Irene, and Hattie Bottger; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Vince Schlenker; brother J. W. “Corky” Bottger; and infant niece Jill Bottger. Also preceding him were a grandson, Tom Bottger, and in-laws Dale and Marie Mallatt, Gerald and Phyllis Mallatt, Marian Mallatt, Pat and Joan Mallatt, Marlen Kraemer and Janet Mallatt.

