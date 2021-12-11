O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, of Tilden and formerly of the Naper area, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Matt Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Melvin Armfield died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
1935-2021
Melvin Keith Armfield was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Naper to Ralza and Amanda (Nelson) Armfield. He went to grade school in the Naper area. He moved with his family to Oregon for a time, but later returned to the Naper area.
On Aug. 21, 1958, Melvin was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Korean Conflict. While in the Army, he earned his GED. After his discharge on July 12, 1960, he returned to the Naper area where he met his future wife, Evelyn Hood, at church in Butte. The two were married on Dec. 31, 1959, at the Wesleyan Parsonage in O’Neill. The couple was blessed with three children: Daniel, Joan and Derrick.
Melvin worked on the Storjohann ranch until the family moved to Burke, S.D., to work on the family ranch. The family lived in Anoka for a time, before moving to O’Neill. In 1975, they moved to Montana. He worked for a trucking company, delivering gas and propane. The couple lived there until retiring in 2000. They then moved to Huron, S.D., for a couple years. In 2004, they made the move to Tilden.
Melvin was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger and gardening. He was very active in his church, enjoying Bible studies, men’s groups and helping out around the church.
Melvin is survived by his two sons, Dan (Tessie) Armfield of Mesa, Ariz.,, and Derrick (Christine) of Cedar Hill, Texas; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; three siblings, Avis Doring of Wilmar, Minn., Shirley (John) Goennier of Palm Desert, Calif., Donald Armfield of Downing, Calif., and several nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn Armfield in 2013; his daughter, Joan Tomcko in 2017; and siblings, Roland Armfield and Darlene (Frank) Spotanski.