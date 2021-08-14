CLARKSON — Services for Monsignor Melvern Wiese, 90, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Archbishop George Lucas will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Wiese died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Franciscan Health Care Center in West Point.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.