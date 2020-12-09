Melvern Horst

NORFOLK — Services for Melvern H. “Mel” Horst, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Stanton American Legion Post 88 and V.F.W. Post 3602.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
He died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to the Orphan Grain Train.
1931-2020
The funeral service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page.
Melvern Harold was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Wisner to Emil and Helena (Steenkin) Horst.
Mel married Mary Jean Adelman on Feb. 4, 1995, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Mel lived on the farm all his life except for his time serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed farming and cattle feeding.
Mel loved his Lord and was a member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in Wisner and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
He was fond of his cats and dogs.
Mel had a special place in his heart for the Orphan Grain Train.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary Jean; a son, Mark Horst of Wisner; his stepchildren, Jeanne (John) Cabral of Massachusetts, Fran (Son) Adelman of Minnesota, Chris (Deb) Adelman of Columbus, Jeff (Deb) Adelman of Columbus, Bob (Deb) Adelman of Columbus, and Dan (Diane) Adelman of Norfolk; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Leland and Ivan.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.