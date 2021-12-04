You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melvern Heithoff

Melvern Heithoff

ELGIN —  Services for Melvern L Heithoff, 88, Elgin, will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Melvern Heithoff died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Parkville, Mo.

Cashatt Legacy Funerals, 7207 NW Maple Lane, in Platte Woods, Mo., is in charge of the arrangements.

1933-2021

Mel was born June 30, 1933, to Ben and Margaret (Beckman) Heithoff at home in Elgin. He grew up on a farm near Elgin, was baptized and confirmed at St Boniface Church and attended and graduated from Elgin Public High School in 1952, where he excelled in basketball.

He attended Milford Trade School until he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from March 3, 1953, to Jan. 12, 1955. Mel purchased his Uncle Henry Beckman’s farm and began his life career of farming and raising livestock.

Mel met the love of his life at King’s Ballroom in Norfolk. He married Dorothy Mae Vahle on Nov. 11, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church in Wisner. Together, they raised five children.

Mel was a member of the American Legion, Farmer’s Union and St Boniface Church. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and fishing. Mel and Dorothy were married for 49 years before Dorothy passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2010.

Mel traveled to his 88th birthday party in Kansas City and stayed with his daughter, Amy, as his health issues worsened. Mel was in hospice care for a few weeks before he passed away at his daughter’s home on Nov. 27, 2021, exactly 11 years after his spouse died.

Mel is survived by his children: Amy (Andres Dominguez) of Parkville, Keith (Lynne) of Elgin, Mark (Leigh) of Lincoln, Beth (Albert Schulte) of Manassas, Va., and JoAnn of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; 10 grandchildren: Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff of Los Angeles, Calif., Cayo Dominguez-Heithoff of Parkville, Samantha Heithoff of Omaha, Beau Heithoff, who is deployed to Djibouti, Africa, Lexie Heithoff of Omaha, Shelby (Wes Coomes) of Baldwin, Kan., Sydney (Alex Lesak) of Derby, Kan., Riley Heithoff of Lincoln, Lauren Schulte of Blacksburg, Va., Ryan Schulte of Manassas; and his sister-in-law, Jenelda Dittrick. Mel has 14 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dorothy; his parents; two brothers, LeRoy and Raymond; his sister, Darlene, her spouse, Max, and their son, Steven.

One of Mel’s favorite sayings was “quit your belly aching.” Mel was a hard worker and known for gathering us kids for a “short 30 minute job” which turned into three hours.

Mel loved to cook, especially breakfast, loved watching sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and attending as many events of his grandchildren as possible. Mel enjoyed visiting his friends especially those in nursing homes and assisted living.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, St Luke’s Cardiovascular Consultants and the Veteran’s Administration for their excellent care.

Tags

In other news

Les Ott

Les Ott

WEST POINT — Services for Les D. Ott, 76, of Beemer are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Gary Appel

Gary Appel

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gary A. Appel, 68, Hoskins, will be at a later date.

Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

Tom Larsen

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Ruth Brown

Ruth Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Merry Braun

Merry Braun

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Donald Bergman

Donald Bergman

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign …

Irvin Paulsen

Irvin Paulsen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Irvin C. Paulsen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara