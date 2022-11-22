 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melva Rae Pinkelman

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

1935-2022

Melva Rae was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in Dixon to Ernest Emery and Mabel Mae (Fitch) Knoell. She grew up in Dixon and graduated from Dixon High School in 1953. She attended Wayne State College and received her Normal Teaching Certificate.

Melva taught country school in Laurel for two years, in Dixon County for a year, and in Pender for three years. She moved to Sioux City and worked for Wilson Transfer Co. for several years. Melva worked as a billing clerk for Rosenthal Fruit & Wholesale Co. in Sioux City for several years until 1973.

She married Earl Louis Pinkelman on Oct. 6, 1973, in Dixon. They lived in Hartington, and she helped Earl in his milk delivery business. She also worked at the nursing home in Hartington from 1981 to 1988.

Melva liked to bowl and do embroidery work. She also was entertained by playing video games.

Melva is survived by her three stepchildren, Vicky Roberts and Doug Heitman of Hartington, Randy (Vicky) Pinkelman of Hartington and Lori (Tim) Sjoquist of Eden Prairie, Minn.; two sons-in-law, Del Potter of Neligh and Ron Potter of Valentine; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister Marlene (Milfred “Bud”) Petersen of Hinton, Iowa; sisters-in-law Bonnie June Knoell of Audubon, Iowa, and Lois Knoell of Omaha; brother-in-law Jerry (Barb) Stolze of South Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Melva was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mabel Knoell; stepchildren Janet Potter, Joyce Potter and Bill Pinkelman; two sisters, Bonnie (Carol) Hirchert and JoEllen Stolze; brothers Boyd Knoell and Donald (Bonnie) Knoell; granddaughter Virginia Soto; and grandson Mike Pinkelman.

Tags

In other news

Roger Pecena

Roger Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Carol Peterson

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Leonard West

Leonard West

STANTON — Services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard West died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Cathy Groene

Cathy Groene

HOWELLS — Services for Cathy (Mrs. Robin) Groene, 72, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Howells Ballroom in Howells. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.

Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Melva Rae Pinkelman

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date.

Todd Papstein

Todd Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara