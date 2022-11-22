HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
1935-2022
Melva Rae was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in Dixon to Ernest Emery and Mabel Mae (Fitch) Knoell. She grew up in Dixon and graduated from Dixon High School in 1953. She attended Wayne State College and received her Normal Teaching Certificate.
Melva taught country school in Laurel for two years, in Dixon County for a year, and in Pender for three years. She moved to Sioux City and worked for Wilson Transfer Co. for several years. Melva worked as a billing clerk for Rosenthal Fruit & Wholesale Co. in Sioux City for several years until 1973.
She married Earl Louis Pinkelman on Oct. 6, 1973, in Dixon. They lived in Hartington, and she helped Earl in his milk delivery business. She also worked at the nursing home in Hartington from 1981 to 1988.
Melva liked to bowl and do embroidery work. She also was entertained by playing video games.
Melva is survived by her three stepchildren, Vicky Roberts and Doug Heitman of Hartington, Randy (Vicky) Pinkelman of Hartington and Lori (Tim) Sjoquist of Eden Prairie, Minn.; two sons-in-law, Del Potter of Neligh and Ron Potter of Valentine; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister Marlene (Milfred “Bud”) Petersen of Hinton, Iowa; sisters-in-law Bonnie June Knoell of Audubon, Iowa, and Lois Knoell of Omaha; brother-in-law Jerry (Barb) Stolze of South Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mabel Knoell; stepchildren Janet Potter, Joyce Potter and Bill Pinkelman; two sisters, Bonnie (Carol) Hirchert and JoEllen Stolze; brothers Boyd Knoell and Donald (Bonnie) Knoell; granddaughter Virginia Soto; and grandson Mike Pinkelman.