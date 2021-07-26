OMAHA — Services for Melva Buchholz, 89, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at King of Kings Church, 11615 I St., in Omaha.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on July 30, prior to the service, at the church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
1932-2021
She was born May 18, 1932, at Dodge to the late Dietrich and Rosa Toelle-Hattermann.
She was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 59 years, Hap Buchholz; son Brad Buchholz; and sister Ardyce Heinemann.
Survivors include children Robin (Jack) Judman of Katy, Texas, Barry (Jolene) Buchholz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Alise (Dave) Roza of Omaha; grandchildren Joshua (Julie) Judman, Jordan Judman, Chad (Melissa) Buchholz, Jay (Sara) Buchholz, Adam (Shannon) Buchholz, Tammy (Jeff) Koepfler, Tony (Shelley) Roza, Paul (Kar) Roza and Alan Roza; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials in Melva’s name can be made to Pacific Springs Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Plaza, Omaha, NE, 68118, and Special Olympics of Texas-Katy Wolfpack, 22918 Govenorshire Drive, Katy, TX 77450.