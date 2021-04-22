You have permission to edit this article.
Services for Melody Rae Binkerd, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, in Muskegon, Mich. The Rev. Timothy Winkel will officiate. Graveside services will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.

 1963-2021

There will be a luncheon following the service in Muskegon in the fellowship hall in memory of Melody Binkerd. After the committal ceremony in Stanton, we will like to invite everyone to Maskenthine Lake for a luncheon in memory of Melody.

Melody Rae Binkerd went to sleep in Jesus at home, surrounded by her family, on April 20, 2021.

Melody was born in Norfolk on Oct. 28, 1963. Melody was the second child of four children born to Ervin and Janice Matthies. The family moved to Stuart when Melody was five years old. Melody’s father was the chief of police in Stuart. Melody went to school in Stuart from kindergarten to 12th grade.

When Melody was 18 years old, she wedded Dennis “Dusty” Thompson. To this union were born two children: Candace Lynn and James Ervin. Unfortunately this marriage ended in divorce.

In 1984, Melody met and married Thomas Binkerd. To this union three children were born: Daniel Ray, Andrew John and Jennifer Gracia. Melody and Thomas remained married until her death.

Melody loved her family with all of her heart. Melody and Thomas became members of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod in 1985. While a member of WELS she taught Sunday school and ensured that her children became confirmed into the church.

Melody achieved a licensed practical nursing degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. She worked in long-term care facilities all of her nursing career. Melody believed that it was an honor and privilege to be the one God chose to be with her patients at the end of their lives. Melody never considered doing anything else.

In 2012, Melody achieved a registered nursing degree from Muskegon Community College. The same year her oldest daughter, Candace, and her youngest daughter, Jennifer, also graduated college. Melody was so proud of that. Melody was recognized several times for her caring and dedication to her residents. Melody was named employee of the year three times.

In 1999, Melody and Thomas and their family moved to Michigan, where her work ethic and time management skills so impressed her supervisor that her administrator, Judy Still, helped her to obtain her registered nurse degree. Melody became the director of nursing at the Newaygo County Care Facility, which finally completed her quest that started over 40 years earlier when she was a volunteer, to become a director of nursing.

Melody was preceded in death by her father, Ervin; father-in-law John; mother-in-law Rose; brother Bruce; brother-in-law John; and nephew Keith.

Melody is survived by her mother, Janice; spouse Thomas; five children, Candace, James, Daniel, Andrew and Jennifer; brother Brian; sister Ronda; two sisters-in-law, Kim and Deb; six grandchildren: Kadin Robert-Ray, Jacob Thomas, Jenna Lynn, Kaitlin Marie, Caleb Lucas and Lorenzo John; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Melody was a strong and loving woman, dedicated to her family, church and career.

Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen.

