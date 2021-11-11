NORFOLK — Services for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Melinda Johnson died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted…
NORFOLK — Services for Lt. Col. Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr., 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Reich will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CROFTON — Services for Helen A. Lukens Cory, 93, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Bloomfield.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole Nelson, 70, of Battle Creek are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
MADISON — Services for Judith M. Rullo, 80, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
