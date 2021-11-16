NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Melinda Johnson died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at her residence.
1981-2021
Melinda Sue “Mindy” (Poellot) Johnson, daughter of Steve and Carol (Hefti) Poellot, was born June 4, 1981, at Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1999, earning a full Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Mindy married Shawn Johnson in 2014 and resided in Norfolk.
Mindy was active at the Liberty Centre, where she assisted in the production of the newsletter and had many friends. She was a member of Toastmasters International and at the time of her passing was the Division A Governor, as well as an active member of the Norfolk Primetime Toastmasters club.
Mindy found great joy in her work as a crisis counselor at Connecting Point, as well as her Bible study group at First Christian Church.
Mindy is survived by her spouse, Shawn; parents Steve and Carol Poellot; sister Amanda “Mandy” (Justin) Hartford; and parents-in-law Michael and Kay Francavilla.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Jr. and Bernice Poellet.