Melfred Frank

Melfred Frank

Melfred Frank of Creighton

 Courtesy

CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Melfred Frank, 91, Creighton, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Private family burial will be at a later date, with military honors provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

He died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

1930-2021

Melfred Joseph Frank, son of Joseph and Stazy Frank, was born Feb. 20, 1930, near Winnetoon. He attended Rohrer Country School by Winnetoon, one year by Plainview, and then Salem School, east of Creighton. Melfred farmed with his father until he was drafted into the Army in July 1953. He did his training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After his training, Melfred spent 16 months near Frankfort, Germany.

Melfred married Stazie Filip on Oct. 24, 1951, at Center. They began farming south of Creighton and then farmed northwest of Brunswick. Melfred and Stazie were in the dairy business for over 30 years. Melfred also did custom combining and trucking.

Melfred was the assistant groundskeeper and treasurer of Rose Hill Cemetery. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Melfred also was a member of the historical society and senior citizens.

Melfred and Stazie had five children, Joan Ruth, who was stillborn, Robert (Linda) of Norfolk, Rodger (Sandra) of Brunswick, Shirley (Steve) Henery of Brunswick, and Joyce, who died in a car accident when she was 10. Melfred has one sister, Darlene Matson of Mitchell, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marceline (Warren) Witt.

Audrey Thiemann

Audrey Thiemann

OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Barbara Roland

Barbara Roland

OAKDALE — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Cynthia McDonald

Cynthia McDonald

RANDOLPH — Services are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph for Cynthia McDonald, 65, Randolph. She died Friday May 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joel Beddow

Joel Beddow

ATKINSON — Services for Joel A. Beddow, 77, Atkinson, will be Tuesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Seger Funeral Home, Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.

Allery Brommer

Allery Brommer

NORFOLK — Services for Allery A. Brommer, 30, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the LifePoint Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Winegar and Mike Altena will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home …

Laurine Bartling

Laurine Bartling

CREIGHTON — Services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Laurine died May 28, 2021, at Tabitha House in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

