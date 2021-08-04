NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate.
Danekas died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1966-2021
Melayne Rose Danekas, daughter of Marc Robert Danekas and Martha Kathleen Dornberger, was born Aug. 18, 1966, at Fresno, Calif. She attended Meadow Grove Elementary School and Tilden High School. Melayne was the mother of two children, Brody and Zakary.
Throughout her lifetime, Melayne lived in California, Tilden, Norfolk and Lincoln. She attended Community Bible Church in Norfolk.
Melayne enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, quilting, reading, and spending time with her family.
Melayne is survived by her son, Zakary of Norfolk; parents Bill and Martie Borer of Norfolk; siblings Marcia Delgado of Lincoln, Brian Jess of Norfolk, Brad Nelson of Lincoln, Jeff (Heather) Borer of Beaver, Pa., Jeanne (Jay) Pashalek of Firth and Jerry Borer of Norfolk; grandchildren Diamond, Braylyn and Ella; and nieces and nephews Kandice, Miranda, Tiffany, Anthony and Henry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marc Danekas; sister Michyl; and son Brody.