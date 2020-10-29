O’NEILL — Services for Mel Selting, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by Elgin American Legion Post 229 and Elgin VFW Post 5816.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Masks are required for the funeral and visitation.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
1928-2020
Melvin Joseph Selting was born Jan. 4, 1928, to Frank and Elizabeth (Dozler) Selting on a farm southeast of Elgin. He was baptized in St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and in 1945, he graduated from St. John Berchman High School in Raeville.
Mel then served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 746 Heavy Shop Company during the Korean War beginning in 1951. Although the army offered to send him to Cal Tech for engineering school, Mel ended his service in 1953 with the rank of sergeant to help on the family farm.
After leaving the service, Mel maintained lifelong contact with many of his comrades who served in the Army with him, as those times were some of his most cherished memories.
When Mel returned home, he met his future spouse, Patricia Wirges of Elgin, at a dance in Raeville. Because of Pat’s love for anything Irish, Mel knew she would not refuse an engagement ring with a surprise proposal on St. Patrick’s Day.
On Sept. 11, 1954, Mel and Pat were married in St. Boniface Church of Elgin. To this union, three sons — Michael, John Patrick and Steven — were born, as well as three daughters, Elizabeth, Nancy and Jennifer.
Throughout Mel’s lifetime, he was active in his community, church and family life.
Mel farmed in Antelope County at Cedar township. He was president of the school board for District 120 in Antelope County, served on the Cedar Township Board and ASC Cedar Township Board and was commander of Elgin’s V.F.W. 5618 in 1967.
In the fall of 1969, the family moved from Elgin to make their home in O’Neill. Mel joined St. Patrick Church, where he was on the parish council, sang in the choir and served on several committees. For 20 years, he was the treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Council 701.
Mel was a salesman. He opened and operated The Montgomery Ward Catalog Store until Wards discontinued its catalogs. Then Mel served as a Holt County supervisor for 12 years, worked for Biglin’s Mortuary part-time and was an American Legion Commander of Post 93 in O’Neill.
Mel will always be remembered as a devoted spouse, father and grandfather. Even though he left the farm, he never lost his love of growing as his yard and flowers were admired by many. He loved music and dancing; he was a good listener and always there for his family and friends.
Mel is survived by his spouse of 66 years, Pat Selting of O’Neill; five children, Mike (Kathy) Selting of Lincoln, Steve (Kelly) Selting of Omaha, Elizabeth (Jeff) Nannen of Papillion, Nancy (Greg) Auen of Decatur, Texas, and Jennifer (Aaron) Troester of O’Neill; 12 beloved grandchildren: Leslie Selting, Nicole (Lester) Briggs, Adam (Melanie) Selting, Alex (Caitlin) Nannen, Molly Nannen, Rachel (Adam) D’Acierno, Torie Auen, Wayde Auen, Blake Auen, Julia Bauer, Barrett Troester and Josslyn Troester; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Patrick; his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Selting; and four sisters, Lorene (Jerry) Oberhauser, Delores (Earl) Schulze, Irma (Louis) Hagemann and Joyce (Joe) Temme; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.