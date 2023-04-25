NIOBRARA — Meade Sexton, 82, Niobrara, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Niobrara.
Services will be at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jerome Sage, 78, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jerome Sage died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WISNER — Services for LuAnna “Annie” Westerhaus, 86, of Wisner, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Beverly R. “Bev” Peitz, 71, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Curt Wingert officiating.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. William Engebretsen officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Ardith Warneke, 94, of Neligh, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
