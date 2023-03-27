NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Maynard Vrbka died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2023
Maynard was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Seward County to Alois and Emma (Gaskill) Vrbka. He grew up in Butler County and later joined the U.S. Air Force (1953-1957) out of Rapid City, S.D.
He met and married Theresa Giroux on Feb. 18, 1957, and together raised five children in Norfolk. He delivered milk for Gillette Dairy and later worked for and retired from Nucor Steel. Maynard loved polka music and a good peach kolache.
Maynard is survived by his five children, Kathryn (Jim) McChesney, Michael (Michelle) Vrbka, Lisa Gallu (Tim Belitz), Marcia Vrbka and Mark (Kathy) Vrbka; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and spouse.
The family would like to express the wonderful help and care given by St. Croix Hospice, and the in-home healthcare team of Tana Ouderkirk & Candi Wilson who provided superb care and comfort that allowed Maynard to be where he wanted to be — at home.
