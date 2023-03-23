NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Maynard Vrbka died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley (Lauver) Drahota, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
MASKELL — Dolores Sorenson, 87, Hartington, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Todd died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. N. Leon Wagner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk
NORFOLK — Services for Merle E. Bronzynski, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Merle Bronzynski died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.