Maynard Scholl

1931-2020
Maynard J. Scholl was born on July 14, 1931, near Petersburg to Ignatius and Leona (Richart) Scholl and departed this life at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk on Oct. 21, 2020.
Maynard grew up and spent his entire life in the Elgin area with the exception of the last few years in the Neligh nursing home and Norfolk Veterans Home.
Maynard lost his dad when he was 10 years old and felt an overwhelming need to act as the man of the house. Being the oldest son, he took many odd jobs around town to help support his mother and four siblings.
Maynard attended St. Boniface School through the 10th grade and finished his education and graduated from Elgin Public High School with the class of 1949.
In 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan for two years. While stationed there, he worked with a crew drafting the first topographical map of Japan after Hiroshima.
On Nov. 26, 1955, he was united in marriage to Joan Reikofski of Tilden, and they moved into the home he built for her. He continued to live there until he moved to the nursing home. To this union, five children were born: Karin (Mike) Kinney of Elgin, Steven (friend Cara) of Friend, Kathy (Kasey) Tobias of Sargent, Randy (friend Connie) of Elgin and Jeff (friend Nancy) of Elgin.
Maynard was a carpenter by trade, apprenticing under Hawley Merchant of Elgin and also worked as co-manager of the Elgin Lumber and grain and the Farmers Hardware Store for several years.
After leaving the hardware store, he worked for Bob Middleton out of Clearwater, building houses and doing remodeling work. The few years before retiring, he worked for his brother, Gary, at the Village Craftsman in Elgin. He would tell you that one of the most challenging things he had done was to help re-shingle the St. Boniface Church steeple when he was old enough to know better.
Maynard was good at drawing and lettered many signs and stock cars in his younger days.
Some of his favorite hobbies included motorcycle racing and hill climbs with the local Traveleers Motorcycle Club when younger and fishing at Floberts lake east of town in later years. He also liked to garden and had a big one when he was able.
Maynard is survived by his five children; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Gary of Elgin and Don of Clinton, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Joan; two sisters, Alice Beelart and Doris Terry; three grandsons, Danny Scholl, Trenton Scholl and Michael Scholl; and a great-grandson, Traydon Tobias.
