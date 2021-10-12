HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Maynard Nieman died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…
Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …
ALBION — Services for Mary E. Nelson, 96, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.