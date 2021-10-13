You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Platte and Colfax Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Maynard Nieman

HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will resume an hour prior to services on Monday.

Maynard Nieman died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Maynard Nieman

Maynard Nieman

HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.

Leonard Potts

Leonard Potts

CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

James Penne

James Penne

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.

H. Ruth Theisen Carraher

H. Ruth Theisen Carraher

GRAND ISLAND — Services for H. Ruth Theisen Carraher 92, Grand Island, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Joel Wilson

Joel Wilson

BELLEVUE — Services for Joel C. “J.C.” Wilson, 39, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3005 Golden Blvd., in Bellevue. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery.

Duane Larsen

Duane Larsen

LINCOLN — Services for Duane C. Larsen, 92, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Butherus, Maser, Love Funeral Home, 4040 A. St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Gordon Deichmann

Gordon Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Vernon Mihulka

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara