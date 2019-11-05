Maynard Abler

PIERCE — Services for Maynard S. Abler, 94, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lorelei Belt, 90, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at CHI Health Plainview in Plainview.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Willis Eisenhauer, 91, Beemer, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gordon R. Lauck, 69, La Salle, Ill., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
Melvin “Mike” Lund, formerly of Neligh, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hutchinson, Minn. There will be no services.
PENDER — Services for Marilyn D. Leonard, 86, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Magwire, 69, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Stephen J. Podany III, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.