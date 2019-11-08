PIERCE — Service for Maynard S. Abler, 94, Pierce, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Marc Lim and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. prayer service at the church.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2019
Maynard Abler passed peacefully away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services. He is survived by his spouse, Jacque, and his sons and their spouses.
Maynard was born on March 23, 1925, in Humphrey to Joseph and Magdalena (Fuchs) Abler. He lived in Humphrey as an infant and then lived in Peetz, Colo., until 1936, when the family moved to Pierce onto the family farm west of Pierce. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army Air Force from Dec. 27, 1943, to April 4, 1946. He drove transport for H&N Oil Co. until 1949, when he started his farming career fulltime. He was very active with his nieces and nephews as they grew up around Pierce.
He married Jacqueline, nee Malone, Kratochvil on Oct. 4, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He and Jacque moved off the farm in 1989, when he began his very active retirement.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish for 83 years, American Legion Post 72 for 73 years, Pierce Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. Maynard was very active in numerous other organizations throughout the community.
Survivors include his spouse, Jacque Abler of Pierce; his sons, Scott and Sheila Abler of Pierce, Randy and Deb Kratochvil of Kearney, Tony and Katie Kratochvil of Houston, Texas, and Patrick and Beth Kratochvil of Albion; his grandchildren, (Scott) Hailey, Zak and Kyle; (Randy) Angie, Jennie, Laura and Amy; (Tony) Matthew and Drew; (Patrick) Courtney, Shawn, Michael and Curtis; and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings, Loraine German of Wayne, Eileen Koehn of Plano, Texas, Gerry (Betty) Abler of Wahoo, Gene (Sharon) Abler of Des Moines, Iowa, and Caroline Hoglund of Alpharetta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Sarah Kratochvil; and brothers-in-law Bob German, Tom Hogland and Dale Koehn.
Music will be presented by organist Celine Fehringer and the St. Joseph’s Church Choir. Selections include “Going Home,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Casketbearers will be Courtney Coble, Angie Stava, Jennie Kratochvil, Amy Dubbs, Laura Jensen, Matthew Kratochvil, Drew Kratochvil, Shawn Kratochvil, Michael Kratochvil, Curtis Kratochvil, Hailey Abler, Zak Abler and Kyle Abler.
