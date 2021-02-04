CREIGHTON — Private services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1928-2021
Livestreaming will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Maylo Ann (Wilton) Knuth was born Sept. 7, 1928, on a farm by Petersburg, to Paul and Gertrude (Smallwood) Wilton. Maylo was baptized and confirmed at Park Congregational Church in Elgin. She grew up on the farm and attended School District 46 in Boone County through the eighth grade and graduated from Albion High School in 1945. She started teaching in a country school.
One evening, Maylo went out with friends, and they decided to stop at a café in Neligh to grab a snack. It happened to be a very popular place that night and only a few empty seats were left. Maylo and her friends decided to share a booth with a couple young men. This is where Maylo met Claus “Bud” Knuth. They were married Oct. 12, 1952, at Park Congregational Church.
Bud and Maylo moved to Bud’s family farm by Royal. Together they bought the farm from his father. Maylo worked on the farm with Bud while also working full time as a schoolteacher in Royal and occasionally taking some college courses. Their family grew as three children were born to their union: Timothy Mark, Jill Diane and Sonya Kay.
Over the years, Maylo taught several students, all of whom she remembered fondly. Maylo semi-retired from full-time teaching in her 40s to help Bud more on the farm as their success with farming grew. She still filled in as a substitute teacher for small country schools and continued to share her love of teaching through her kids, grandkids and volunteer work.
Maylo was a member of Farm Bureau for several years. She was always willing to educate children from urban areas about farm life. Maylo did presentations for classrooms, participated in pen pal programs and even hosted students from Omaha who wanted to live on a farm for the summer.
She enjoyed playing piano, reading and dancing. Any child or grandchild that would stop to investigate her piano soon was provided a quick lesson. She was always sorting and copying various short readings or articles that she would distribute to family if she thought it would be helpful to them.
As a grandmother, Maylo had the best toys, dress up clothes, and her house was full of surprises. She was always willing to play a board game with her grandkids, show them how to make something or find an educational adventure that she wanted to take them on.
Over the years, Maylo and Bud worked hard to raise a family and build a farm business that they could be proud of. In their middle years, they began to make more time to enjoy life, taking up snow skiing, water skiing, square dancing and ballroom dancing. They traveled throughout the United States and several foreign countries.
Maylo’s favorite holidays were Easter and Halloween. Her family always will remember the work she would put into her Easter egg hunts, which were a family tradition for many years. Maylo and Bud dressed up for Halloween for several years, thanks to Maylo’s creativity and sewing skills.
Maylo sewed several dress up outfits for herself and her family. She also sewed baby blankets, Halloween costumes, repaired or provided alterations to outfits and also taught a couple daughters and a granddaughter to sew.
Maylo was a gracious person who tried to speak a kind word to everyone. She had a love for knowledge and was a strong, self-sufficient woman. She loved her family and always had high hopes and expectations of them. She will be remembered, loved and treasured.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Claus “Bud” Knuth; a son, Timothy Mark; her parents, Paul and Gertrude Wilton; her parents-in-law, Claus and Adelheid Knuth; a brother, Warren Wilton; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Connie Knuth; daughters Jill (Jay) Fuchtman and Sonya (Jason) Simons; seven grandchildren and spouses, Jeremy (Michele) Knuth, Angie (Tim) Goldsberry, Gina (Michael) Moser, Blake (Holly) Fuchtman, Adam Fuchtman, Ean Stacken and Levi Stacken; stepgrandchildren Ashley Hof, Tristan Simons and Kali Simons; seven great-grandchildren, Sofia and Henry Knuth, Turner and Noah Goldsberry, and Elizabeth, Lilly and James Moser; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Though her smile is gone forever
and her hand I cannot touch
I still have so many memories
0f the one I loved so much.
Her memory is now my keepsake
which with I’ll never part.
God has her in his keeping
I have her in my heart.
Sadly missed but never forgotten.
— author unknown