ELGIN — Services for Maxine Uhrenholdt, 92, Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Elgin. She died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
SNYDER — Services for Julia Dirkschneider, 96, Snyder, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Sandra J. “Sandy” Claus, 77, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Cheryl L. Weinrich, 69, Crofton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.
HAMLET — Services for Donna Jean Helberg, 83, formerly of Newman Grove, were Thursday at the Hamlet Union Church in Hamlet. The Rev. Joshua Clark officiated. Burial was in the Hamlet Cemetery.
MONTEREY — Services for Mildred Knobbe, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WINSIDE — Celebrations of life for Robert B. “Bob” Williams, 66, Parkville, Mo., will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 5240 Gleason in Shawnee, Kan., and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 101 S. Vroman St., in Winside. His ashes will be spread privately.
CLARKSON — Services for Margaret Arnold, 97, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
