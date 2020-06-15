ELGIN — Services for Maxine Uhrenholdt, 92, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal and Norlyn Bartens officiating. Burial will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with no family present. Social distancing and the directed health measures effective June 1 will be followed at both the visitation and funeral, and it is requested by family that those in attendance wear a suitable face covering.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center–East in Lincoln.