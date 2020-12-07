O’NEILL — Services for Maxine Hamilton, 89, O’Neill, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.
1931-2020
Lois Maxine Jones was born on Feb. 17, 1931, in Atkinson to Lester and Erma (Smith) Jones. She graduated from Atkinson High School in 1949.
Maxine loved to go to dances, and she met Claude “Todd” Hamilton one night on the dance floor.
Maxine married Todd on March 3, 1950, in O’Neill. The couple made their home in O’Neill for a couple years before moving to Stuart. They lived in Stuart from 1953 to 1970. They then returned to O’Neill and ran Mac’s Bar. In 1974, they then moved to Atkinson and ran Todd’s Bar.
Maxine always enjoyed working alongside her husband. The couple sold the bar in 1989 and moved back to O’Neill. Maxine worked for ALCO for almost 10 more years.
Maxine was a talented quilter and seamstress. She liked to read and do word puzzles and in later years, watch the wildlife out her window.
Maxine especially liked to spend time with her family.
Maxine is survived by her four children, Steven (Charlotte) Hamilton of O’Neill, Sandra (Dale Kleinschmidt) of Norfolk, Bonnie (Kent) Will of Bradshaw and Shelly Brockman of Norfolk; a grandson, Jason (Desiree) Hamilton; three great-grandchildren, Mercedes Hamilton, Dominic Hamilton and Myles Hamilton; two great-great-grandchildren, Brianna and Sophia Davidson; and many nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Erma Jones; her spouse, Todd Hamilton in 2012; three sons, Roger Hamilton, John Hamilton and Robert Hamilton; two sisters, Mary Jareske, Linda Lange; and two infant brothers.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.