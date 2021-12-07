You have permission to edit this article.
Maxine Fish

Maxine Fish

COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Coleridge. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Belden Cemetery in Belden.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.

Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

 1925-2021

Maxine A. Fish was born on June 24, 1925, to Fred and Clara (Norris) Fiscus. She grew up in the Crofton area and graduated from Crofton High School in 1942. After high school, Maxine received her teaching certificate from Nebraska Normal College in Wayne. She taught country school near Crofton, Laurel and Randolph until 1946.

On Feb. 23, 1946, Maxine married Wayne Fish in Belden. They lived on farms in the Randolph, Belden and Coleridge areas until moving into Coleridge in 1989. Maxine worked at the Coleridge Community Schools and at Park View Haven Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide and in activities.

Maxine was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Coleridge and was a member of the women’s circle. She was also a part of the Willing Workers Extension Club. She gardened, canned and enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by three children, Mary Lou (Richard) Stamm of Columbus, JoAnn Rathgeber of Coleridge and Jim (Barb) Fish of Coleridge; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Alta Patent of Albany, Ore.; and a sister-in-law, Kay Fiscus of Vermillion, S.D.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Fred and Clara Fiscus; spouse Wayne LeRoy Fish on March 21, 1999, at the age of 78 years; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loyd and Pearl Fish; son-in-law Larry Rathgeber; four sisters, Gladys Kotrous, Bernice Behrens, Lula Huetig and Wilma Hallgrimson; two brothers, Richard Fiscus and Gene Fiscus; great-granddaughter Samantha Stamm; and several other family members.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Tim Stamm, Chris Stamm, Ryan Stamm, Mark Rathgeber, Brett Rathgeber, Laura Marshall, Brandon Rathgeber and Sarah Schwarten.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.

