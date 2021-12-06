COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard Mahlendorf died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
PENDER — Services for LeRoy W. Evans, 90, Temecula, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
LAUREL — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Mary Kneifl died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign …