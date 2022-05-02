BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Max Allen died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1937-2022
Max Eugene Allen, son of Elvin and Gertrude (Nelson) Allen was born April 28, 1937, at Stuart. He attended Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Max was married to Maureen O’Connor in 1963, and they had four children. Max worked in education for over 50 years as a teacher, counselor and administrator.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Donna Lenderts, and a sister, Jane Riegel.
Survivors include his brother, Paul of Bristow; and his children, Shawn (Janet) Allen of Anderson, Ind., Dawn Allen of Omaha, Max Ryan Allen of Omaha and Erin (Paul) Flegle of Longmont, Colo.