 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Max Allen

BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Max Allen died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Omaha.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

1937-2022

Max Eugene Allen, son of Elvin and Gertrude (Nelson) Allen was born April 28, 1937, at Stuart. He attended Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Max was married to Maureen O’Connor in 1963, and they had four children. Max worked in education for over 50 years as a teacher, counselor and administrator.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Donna Lenderts, and a sister, Jane Riegel.

Survivors include his brother, Paul of Bristow; and his children, Shawn (Janet) Allen of Anderson, Ind., Dawn Allen of Omaha, Max Ryan Allen of Omaha and Erin (Paul) Flegle of Longmont, Colo.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Bennett

Lucille Bennett

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Max Allen

Max Allen

BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

Janet Lane

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…

Lola Herbert

Lola Herbert

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Doris Hughes

Doris Hughes

AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes of Ainsworth are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Doris Hughes died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Lucille Bennett

Lucille Bennett

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Lucille Bennett died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Kurt Petersen

Kurt Petersen

WISNER — Memorial services for Kurt Petersen, 62, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Kurt Petersen died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Kyle Warren

Kyle Warren

ELGIN — Services for Kyle Warren, 69, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Doris Hughes

Doris Hughes

AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes, 99, Ainsworth, will be Thursday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara