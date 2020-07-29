Maury Spence

WISNER — Memorial services for Maury A. Spence, 78, rural Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
Maurice Austin Spence was born on July 10, 1942, in Norfolk, to Lynn and Mary (Schneider) Spence. He attended Stanton County Rural School District 13 and graduated from Stanton High School in 1960. Maury served in the U.S. Army Reserves and farmed the home place until the mid-1960s. He moved to Lincoln, where he worked on the grounds crew of Hillcrest Country Club and the Country Club of Lincoln and also sold golf course maintenance equipment for several years. He later worked for Landscapes Unlimited in Lincoln, working on golf courses all over the United States.
On Aug. 11, 1990, he was united in marriage to Shirley (Duden) Krebsbach in Prairie Home, Neb. Later that year, they moved back the family farm near Stanton. Maury began driving truck for Abler Transfer of Norfolk. Later, Shirley and he began operating Windmill Express for several years until retiring.
Maury was a member of the Pilger United Methodist Church and the American Legion Riders of Norfolk. He enjoyed collecting toy trucks, music, where he sang at many funerals and weddings.
Survivors include his spouse, Shirley of rural Stanton; children Greg Spence of Kansas City, Mo., Ben Spence of Denver, Colo., John and Kari Krebsbach of Albuquerque, N.M., and family Taylor and Thomas Leeper of Rio Rancho, N.M., Savannah and Sean Ellenwood of Gainesville, Fla., Steven and Tammy Krebsbach of Surprise, Ariz., and family Richard and Tabitha Krebsbach of Clovis, Calif., and children Khalia, Karter and Kolten; and a brother, Terry and Gloria Spence of Stanton. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Maury was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Mary Spence; a sister, Marilyn Ladall; and a son, Michael Krebsbach.