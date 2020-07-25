Maury Spence

WISNER — Memorial services for Maury A. Spence, 78, rural Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carl Scott Starkey, 72, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. He died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
WEST POINT — Services for Francis Schinstock, 97, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Lawrence C. “Larry” Shavlik, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. John Norman and James Kramper will officiate with inurnment at a later date.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
ELGIN — Services for Duane J. Childers, 55, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Hailey B. Christiansen, 29, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died at her residence on Friday, July 24, 2020.
MADISON — Services for Lillian V. Blank, 92, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
