PILGER — A memorial open house for Maury Spence, 78, Stanton, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Senior Center. Maury died July 24, 2020.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan N…
SPENCER — Private family services for Dolores Micanek, 93, of Lynch will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.
NELIGH — Services for Arthur A. Busshardt, 99, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Roy D. Boshart, 86, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Private inurnment will be in the O’Neill…
STANTON — Services for Lula M. Smith, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
