MADISON — Services for Mauricio Perez, 24, Englewood, Colo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. vigil at the church.
He died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Englewood.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
1996-2020
Mauricio was born May 6, 1996, in Norfolk to Mauro and Teodora (Torrez) Perez. He graduated from Madison High School in 2015 and attended Central Community College.
After graduation, Mauricio worked at Tyson Food before moving to Denver. He loved to listen to music, spend time with his friends and make videos. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Mauro and Teodora Perez of Madison; his siblings, Esmerelda Perez, Samuel Perez and Mariano Perez, all of Madison; and grandparents Merced Perez of Madison, Felicina Mendez of Mexico; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mauricio was preceded in death by his grandfather, Porfirio Torrez, and grandma Ramona L. Perez.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
