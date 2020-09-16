Maurice Palmer

ALBION — Private graveside services for Dr. Maurice R. Palmer, 102, Albion, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 of Albion, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion. Masks are requested.
He died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
1918-2020
Maurice Riley Palmer was born to J. Elmer and Myrl Palmer on March 9, 1918, in his house in Fairfield. He was an accomplished clarinet player and played under the direction of John Phillips Sousa in Oklahoma in the seventh grade. In high school, he played basketball, football and qualified for state track in the hurdles. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1936.
Upon graduation, he was employed from 1936 to 1939 by Bossemeyer Bros. Elevator in Superior. In 1939, he went to work for Gooch’s Milling Company as a traveling salesman in western Nebraska.
He met the love of his life, Marjorie Wrench, while participating in the city band in Superior in 1938. They married on July 6, 1941, and were together for a wonderful 68 years. They lived in North Platte until he was drafted into World War II in October 1942. He served with the Quartermaster Corp of the Sixth Army and was stationed at Fort Francis E. Warren in Cheyenne, Wyo. He was transferred to the South Pacific Theatre on a cargo boat out of San Francisco. He fought in the Battle of Leyte in October 1944 and received the Bronze Star Medal for the invasion of the Philippines. He spent time in New Guinea and then Japan after the surrender of the Japanese.
Maurice was honorably discharged in 1945 and enrolled in the Northern Illinois College of Optometry in 1946 on the G.I. Bill. He graduated in the top 10% of a 300-person class in 1948.
Maurice chose Albion to settle in, and on Feb. 12, 1949, he opened his first office above what is now the Kay Nicole Salon Building. In 1950, he moved his office to the location of the Pittenger hotel and later in 1961 to the building where Palmer Eye Care currently resides. He retired from optometry in 1994.
Maurice served as mayor of Albion from May 5, 1954, until May 2, 1956, during which time Albion’s first pool was built. He was on the Albion School Board for three terms, serving from May 1961 until April 1970. A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, he was active on many boards in the church throughout the years.
He was an avid horseman, raising, training and showing quarter horses for almost 40 years. In 1969, he moved south of Albion to farm and raise polled Herefords and later black Angus. He was active in the cattle and hay operation until his death.
Maurice enjoyed all Husker sports, stock car racing and rodeos. He was a champion for Albion sports and later Boone Central Athletics. He loved his cattle and also his draft horses which he used in many local parades over the years.
He will be remembered for his love of cooking, his sweet tooth, his fast walk and his constant optimism. If you asked him anything, the answer you would have gotten was that it was the best he had ever seen, the best he had ever heard or the best he had ever eaten. More than anything, he loved his family.
He is survived by two sons, Tracy Palmer of Albuquerque, N.M., Dr. Mark (Patricia) Palmer of Albion; a daughter, Renee (Mitch) Budzenski of Stilwell, Kan.; five grandchildren, Dr. Ryan (Alexandra) Palmer of Blair, Dr. Alison (Brock) Kuester of Albion, Whit (Katie) Palmer of Omaha, Renata Palmer of Denver, Colo., and Darren Palmer of Albuquerque. He leaves a legacy of eight great-grandchildren: Lucas, Madeline, Amelia and Sebastian Palmer; William and Connor Kuester; and Sloan and Kane Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marjorie; two sisters; two brothers; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
